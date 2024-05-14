Danish New King, Queen delight fans with royal yacht stunt to mark milestone

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark mesmerised fans with their latest photo from a royal yacht as they celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The Danish new King and Queen marked their special day with a new picture of themselves smiling on the royal yacht Dannebrog as they kicked off their two-day state visit to Norway.

Frederik and Mary looked stunning in the matching Yeti blue vests and jeans and stood with their arms behind each other’s backs for the adorable snap, giving sheer couple goals.

The caption of the post read: "In a few hours, the royal couple will arrive in Oslo and begin a state visit to Norway after Their Majesties sailed from Denmark yesterday on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.



"The arrival in the Norwegian capital also takes place on a very special day. It is the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary."

Frederik and Mary will be reunited with King Harald V and Queen Sonja from May 14 to 15 along with Norway’s future King, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who the couple share a good relationship with.

