Pink shares daughter's dream of being Broadway singer, trauma surgeon

Pink reveals how her daughter plans to do both the arts and sciences

Pink recently revealed that her daughter Willow initially wanted to sing on Broadway but ended up becoming a trauma surgeon.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion premiere on Monday, May 13, the So What singer shared that her 12-year-old daughter will be performing alongside her mother in Europe.

Continuing on the subject, she added, "We're learning a new song together, which is exciting."

"She's not totally on board yet. She's very into musical theater. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit."

Pink enthused that she’s prompted to sing Cover Me In Sunshine with her daughter, noting: "I want her to go do the damn thing. She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird."

"She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon. Yeah, she's rad," the 44-year-old singer added.

The artist told the outlet that Willow is currently making minimum wage while touring with her.

Heaping praise on her daughter, Pink said during the West Hollywood event: "She's very happy with that and she works her butt off."