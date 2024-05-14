Meghan Markle takes away big opportunity from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has taken away Prince Harry's limelight during their latest new-making trip to Nigeria.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently visited the West African country to promote projects close to their hearts, including sports rehabilitation, mental health, and women’s empowerment.

Analysing the former working royal's trip, royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed Meghan for taking a lead over Harry's show.

In conversation with GB News, she said, "Meghan manages to make everything about her. This was Harry's show. This was for the Invictus Games. Nigeria is the first African country to join the Invictus Games."

The royal commentator said the former Suits actress seems to 'take over' lead over her better half during their several public appearances.

Ingrid further stated, "Harry always seems to be slightly pushed into the background unless he's doing something sporty, like playing basketball or playing polo."