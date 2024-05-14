Sydney Sweeney lands new role in Barbarella

Sydney Sweeney takes on another project

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her cinematic hot streak with a new film Barbarella following the blockbuster success of Anyone But You.

According to Deadline, Jane and Honey Goldman are working on the script, with Edgar potentially directing the upcoming venture.

Meanwhile, this marks another milestone in Sweeney’s relationship with Sony Pictures after starring in Anyone but You and Madame Web.

Although Madame Web was heavily scrutinised by the critics, Sweeney confirmed that her involvement in the film was merely a “strategic business decision.”

Continuing on the subject, she added: “To me, that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony.”

“Without doing ‘Madame Web’ I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell ‘Anyone but You.’ I was able to get ‘Barbarella,’” she added.

For the unversed, Wright, who is known for making the zombie film Shaun of the Dead, is looking forward to another project with Glenn Powell in an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man.

