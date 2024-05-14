Zayn Malik lays bare true feelings for exes Perrie Edwards, Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik offers insight into love and past relationships

Zayn Malik recently opened up about evolving into a 'different' person over the years.



The 31-year-old musician candidly talked about never being in love despite his time with Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards.

Addressing his past relationships with the NYLON magazine, the One Direction alum made a rare remark about his engagement to Little Mix star Edwards.

He said: "From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn't know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn't know s**t."

For the unversed, the former couple decided to go separate ways in 2015, with Malik later moving on with model Gigi Hadid.

The pair struggled through an on-off relationship for several years, even welcoming a daughter in 2020, however, they called it quits for good in 2021.

Speaking to the outlet, the singer explained: "From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn't really take much time to get to know myself."

Concluding his statement about love, Malik added: "I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life."