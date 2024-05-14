Prince Harry turns deaf ear to King Charles warning

Prince Harry appeared unbothered by King Charles's 'decision' to honour his estranged brother Prince William with a prestigious military role following the Duke of Sussex's much-talked Nigeria trip.

On May 14, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle released their first statement about their headline-making tour, seemingly ignoring the Monarch's warning about their future in the royal family.

The former working royals expressed gratitude towards the people of Nigeria for wholeheartedly welcoming the couple and making their stay enjoyable.

The Sussexes extended their "deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."

However, Harry and Meghan's Nigeria visit has reportedly upset the King and the cancer-stricken Charles has been planning to put a stop to any future trips made by the couple to other commonwealth countries, claimed a royal expert Tom Quinn during an interview with The Mirror.

Not only this, previously, the above-mentioned media outlet that the Duchess of Sussex has been planning to boost her business venture by publishing a new book detailing her time as a working royal.

Tom shared that Meghan's possible step filled the Monarch "with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book."