King Charles drops new bomb on Prince Harry, Meghan to protect William

Prince Harry Meghan Markle anger King Charles with their Nigeria trip

King Charles III, who's said to be angry at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their Nigeria stunt, has reportedly decided to teach a lesson to the Sussexes with his new major step after honoring Prince William with prestigious military role.

The 75-year-old monarch has reportedly made his mind to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's access to the Commonwealth countries to spoil the couple's alleged plans to damage the monarchy and future King William's reputation and popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly invited King Charles's wrath with their Nigeria trip as the monarch has decided to stop them visiting other Commonwealth countries, claims a royal expert.



"King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive," royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.



Tom added: "On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority."



The expert went on claiming that the King might use "back channels" in order to "try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple". However, he admitted that will "prove very difficult".

The royal expert explained why Charles was not happy with Harry and Meghan's visit to Nigeria, saying: "The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan's rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal.

"That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry's hand for the cameras, something she knows William and Kate would never do."

Tom also suggested the King, who's battling cancer, will now be making some changes to the royal family.



"After Nigeria one thing is certain: huge efforts will go into changing the way the Royal Family deals with its role in the Commonwealth. Steps have already been taken via official channels to try to lessen the chance that other Commonwealth countries invite Meghan and Harry to visit," according to Tom.

It comes after King Charles handed over a prestigious role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps to his eldest son Prince William, saying: "The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed."