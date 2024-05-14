Jimmy Kimmel shares wife requested better photo selection for Mother’s Day

Jimmy Kimmel assures to selects right photo of wife Molly for mother’s Day

Jimmy Kimmel sends wife Molly Mother’s Day wishes as she playfully teased him over the selection of right photo for social media.



Kimmel, 56, on Sunday, captured his wife resting in the bed with her glasses on and cuddling their two kids; Jane, 9 and Billy, 7.

The comedian captioned the photo, "Happy Mother’s Day to the lady in the glasses and every great Mom."

After a while, Kimmel posted another a bit charming photo of Molly, writing a funny caption.

"So it turns out, one should check with his significant other before posting a photo of said other in bed with wet hair and wearing reading glasses…so now I have no choice but to employ the nuclear option: this photo of my beautiful, brilliant and glamorous wife shot by Mark Seliger," Kimmel quipped.

"Happy Mothers Day Molly - we love you and appreciate the zillion things you do."

A day before, Kimmel appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark and revealed more about fun process of choosing his wife’s picture for Mother's Day tribute.

"Well, first of all, we are in New York and our kids are back in L.A. Usually all the pressure’s on them, really. But this Mother’s Day, I posted a picture on Instagram which I thought would be nice. And I wanted to get the kids in there and our new dog Todd in there," Kimmel began.

"And I wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to the lady in the glasses and every great mom.” Apparently, this was the wrong picture to choose and an insufficient message. She’s like, ‘The lady in the glasses, like you don’t even know who I am?’ " Kimmel shared.

"She was very upset. And then I put a very glamorous photograph of her up," Kimmel said, with Kelly Ripa saying, "Now that’s a Mother’s Day post."