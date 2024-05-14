Christina Applegate recalls suffering from anorexia in rare interview

Christina Applegate opens up about suffering from anorexia

Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler recently opened up about suffering from anorexia that caught up with her during her teen years.

Speaking on her podcast, MeSsy , Applegate revealed: "I just deprived myself of food for years and years and years. It was f-----g torture."

The Dead to Me actress explicitly talked about "never discussing" her eating disorder in public as she recalled faded memories from her childhood.

Reflecting on her childhood and her 10-year run on Married with Children, she recalled: "If I got down to 110 [pounds], she'd be like... 'How'd you do it?' And the reason was, I had an eating disorder. I would eat five almonds in a day. And if I had six, I would cry and I wouldn't want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years."

Adding to the statement, Applegate said her mother put her under a weight loss program, Weight Watchers, noting that "she was always competitive."

Applegate elaborated that her obsession with her appearancee manifested into an unhealthy way as she steered clear of food completely.

"I wanted my bones to be sticking out, so I didn't eat," she said.

The actress also shared that her condition was not hidden as cast-members expressed their concerns: "It was very scary to everyone on set because they were like, 'Christina never eats.' They talked to me about it."