Bobby Brazier answers burning question about dating EastEnders co-star

Bobby Brazier breaks silence on dating Jazzy Phoenix

Bobby Brazier recently opened up about dating his EastEnders co-star Jazzy Phoenix.

Addressing the rumours about dating his co-star, the actor told the Daily Express: "Jazzy’s not my new girlfriend. But you don’t believe everything you read do you? Come on now. We’re just good friends!"

Brazier, who is gearing up to reprise his role as Freddie Slater, confirmed the big news in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

Speaking to the outlet at the Baftas, the actor said: "I’m on my way back! I love them lot, I really love them lot. It’s a wicked place to keep turning up and keep learning. I learn so much there by everyone that I’m around."

In addition, Bobby enthused about being a part of the soap family, noting: "I’m lucky to be a Slater because the Slaters are home to some wicked, wicked actors. I’m still young, and I’ve still got to keep learning, and I’m doing exactly that."

For the unversed, Bobby is set to star in the upcoming Paramount Plus drama Curfew alongside Anita Dobson, Lucy Benjamin and Larry Lamb, Lisa Fowler, and Archie Mitchell.