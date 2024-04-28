Hailey Bieber's cryptic post fuels Justin Bieber split rumours

Hailey Bieber spark split speculation in recent post

Hailey Bieber sparked split speculation with a new clue on social media about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber.



Fans thought the Rhodes founder might be “phasing” Justin out of her life, embracing her new single era.

The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories, posting a close-up snap in a dark room.

Sporting a red light mask that only exposed her eyes, Hailey captioned the post: "I now know for sure this is the only life for me. Bed. Tea. Skincare."

Her picture quickly went viral on Reddit, with her fans sharing theories about her relationship with the 30-year-old singer.

Focusing on the model’s words, “Only life for me,” one fan left a comment, noting: "She never mention Justin since their last photoshoot. That’s really weird.”

Meanwhile, another chimed in, wondering: "Is she phasing Justin out now? seems suspicious.”

A third agreed: "I thought the same thing.”

The couple, who has been married for six years, have been in the limelight since the beginning of this year.

However, they appeared to quash such rumours by turning up hand in hand at the Coachella festival earlier this month.