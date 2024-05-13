Taylor Swift pays shimmering tribute to Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift at Eras Tour, Paris

Taylor Swift seemed to come up with the most creative and exciting way to pay a tribute to her Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce.



Swift embraced the colours of her beau’s team Kansas City Chiefs and wore an outfit during her 87th Eras Tour stop in Paris Sunday.

The popstar made fans go crazy during the 1989 era of her show, popping up on to the stage in an embellished gold crop top and a red skater skirt.

Swift, 34, shimmered in the ombre-coloured ensemble that she completed with orange and gold ankle boots.

In one fan video shared to The Eras Tour official X page, the 14-time Grammy winner donned the stage in the outfit and performed songs from her 1989 album, including Black Space, holding onto a glow-in-the-dark golf club.

The golf club seemed to be another tribute to the NFL star in itself, as he was recently spotted at a tournament in Las Vegas with Swift in April.

Travis Kelce attended the concert, alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, receiving romantic nods from his girlfriend throughout the show throughout her show.