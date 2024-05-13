Paris Hilton reveals her heart feels full as she celebrates Mother’s Day

Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as a mother of two children

Paris Hilton has recently celebrated first Mother’s Day as a mom of two.



On May 12, the reality star posted adorable video montage on Instagram to mark the occasion, featuring beautiful moments between herself and son Phoenix Barron, 16 months and daughter London Marilyn, five months, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

In the brief clip, Hilton began with a shot of the reality star and Reum as she was seen holding their two children while sitting on a picnic mat in a garden.

Hilton showcased her mother-son bond as the two play together in one short clip, while another showed how happy she is, to be a “girl mom as she smiles down at her daughter”.

In the caption, Hilton wrote, “My first Mother’s Day as a mom of two! My heart is so full today.”

“Use #FameWontLoveYou in your Mother’s Day posts so I can see all of your beautiful families,” stated the 43-year-old.

Earlier, speaking to PEOPLE after the birth of her son, Hilton explained, “It's always been my dream to be a mother,” who welcomed both of their children via surrogate.



“I am so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” remarked the media personality.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hilton reflected on her motherhood journey, saying, “It's just how much love I could have for someone.”

“I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way,” she added.