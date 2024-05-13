Sabrina Carpenter’s meme tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio at 25th birthday

Sabrina Carpenter turns 25 with Leonardo DiCaprio meme

Sabrina Carpenter marked turning 25 with a meme tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio, with a cake that had the star's face on it.



The Espresso hitmaker celebrated her 25th birthday partying with pals like Ice Spice in attendance, where the cake had a look inspired by the Inception actor, in the form of a popular meme.

In videos shared to social media, Carpenter can be seen blowing out the candles on the cake with DiCaprio’s popular anti-25 meme.

"Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha," the meme-photo, which is itself a selfie of DiCaprio, 49, staring at the camera reads.

The meme is based on DiCaprio's past relationships with models, singers, and actresses’, majority of them being under 25.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Carpenter enjoyed the birthday bash with her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, who shared a kiss with the former Disney Channel star after she had blown out all the candles on the cake.

The songstress’s birthday bash comes after her major rise in recent months thanks to her TikTok viral song, her performances at Coachella and her relationship with the 31-year-old Saltburn actor.