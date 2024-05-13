Olivia Munn explains why she had full hysterectomy amid her ongoing cancer battle

Olivia Munn reveals she had full hysterectomy: Here's why

Olivia Munn has recently opened up about her full hysterectomy amid her ongoing cancer battle.



“I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries,” said Munn in an exclusive interview with Vogue.

The Ride Along actress told the outlet, “Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family.”

For the unversed, Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, and she shared it publicly in March of this year.

During her treatment, The Predator actress was told to remove hormones from her body to avoid cancer recurrence.

“I did have one real moment of panic,” she recalled.

Munn mentioned, “A real breakdown. Because it’s just so strange when you’ve been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you’re ovulating, and all of a sudden it’s gone.”

The actress, who shares two-year-old son with partner John Mulaney, revealed she won’t be able to have more children due to hysterectomy.

“I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry,’” disclosed the 43-year-old.

Munn pointed out, “I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’”

“It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to,” she added.

Before hysterectomy, Munn froze her eggs, saying, “It’s interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked,” she noted.

“As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much. Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month,” stated the actress.