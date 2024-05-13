Priyanka Chopra says raising daughter with Nick Jonas feels like 'dream'

Priyanka Chopra said she is living her dream by raising daughter Malti Marie with her husband Nick Jonas on the joyous occasion of Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress penned a heartfelt note, paying sweet tribute to her mother, Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, for being a helping hand after she gave birth to Malti.



She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures."

Priyanka shared that she has been so "blessed" as she has grown up under the "incredible impression" of not just my mother or grandmothers but also my aunts.

The Citadel actress continued, "As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her."

Moreover, the globally known actress expresses gratitude towards her mother and mother-in-law as they "have been absolutely magical in her [motherhood] journey."

In the end of her heartwarming note, Priyanka penned, "And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of."

For the unversed, Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.