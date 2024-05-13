Jennifer Lawrence hits out at Mike Pence at GLAAD Media Awards

Jennifer Lawrence roasts Mike Pence at the GLAAD Media Awards

Jennifer Lawrence has recently lashed out at former Vice President Mike Pence at the GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend.



The Hunger Games star said that she “loved seeing so many humans who can top their field while still power bottoming. Not to mention being in a room with this many men and not need[ing] mace”.

Jennifer remarked she “loves the gay community,” adding her “first love was a homosexual who she attempted to convert for years”.

“But now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work. Did you hear me Mike Pence?” explained the Oscar winner.

While speaking of former Indiana governor, Jennifer mentioned, “Conversion therapy isn’t real. Even though you think it worked on you.”

She added, “You know he’s in New York tonight? He’s receiving a Kids’ Choice Award for weirdest (expletive).”

Pence, who has been married to wife Karen since 1985, was slammed by LGBTQ activists for supporting conversion therapy and opposing gay marriage.

Pence also reportedly supported the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as Indiana’s governor, which was criticised as anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, who honoured musician Orville Peck, opened up about her friendship with Peck.

“After swapping numbers and live texting during ‘Housewives,’ soon we took it to the next level,” she added.