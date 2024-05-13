Jennifer Lopez’s in ‘fighting shape’, ‘I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been’

Jennifer Lopez addresses being 'thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape'

Jennifer Lopez claims to be in the best “shape” she has “ever been”.



The 54-year-old singer and actress got candid about a recent movie that got her into “fighting shape”.

“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” she shared with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark.

“Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” she said.

The film is based on the same-titled 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, which tells the story of an Argentine revolutionary cellmate and a gay window dresser who tells stories about a made-up actress named Aurora while jailed.

William Hurt took home the Oscar for Best Actor in the 1985 film adaptation of the musical, which also won seven Tony awards for its Broadway production.

The Grammy winner added how the singing and dancing in her stage show is a great workout for the body.

“It's moving your body, constantly moving your body, it's traveling, it's doing two hours of exertion every night... it's a time when I get, like, in a really good kind of healthy shape.”