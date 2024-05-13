Lucy Liu feels ‘proud’ receiving honour at Gold House Gala

Lucy Liu honoured with award at Gold House Gala

Lucy Liu addressed her career in Hollywood while receiving the Legend Award at the third annual Gold House Gold Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles.



Liu had a heartwarming acceptance speech to share after she received the award from Regina King.

“What I love about Regina is that she always makes choices that are for her,” Liu told the audience. “When I started over 30 years ago, there weren’t a lot of choices that I could make for myself.”

Liu's credits include Ally McBeal, Elementary, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Charlie’s Angels and Steven Soderbergh’s Presence.

The star got candid about having to make casting decisions “because of limitations.”

She said, “I love that we are all here tonight because there is no ceiling, and I’ve never seen that for myself.”

“I want us to all collectively understand how special this moment is that we are together as a community. I share this award with you because you have lifted me up, you have given me strength, you have made me so proud. I feel like it’s been very lonely.”

Liu also revealed that she turned down accepting the award at first, because of childhood trauma. She shared how she didn’t feel like she deserved or earned the award at first, but ended up accepting it.

Speaking about her decision, Liu said, “I’m here because of this community.”