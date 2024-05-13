Dorit Kemsley replies to critic like pro over Paul Kemsley split

Dorit Kemsley was not left without an answer when a critic questioned her over her split from her husband of nine years Paul “PK” Kemsley.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced the news in an Instagram post, and one person took to the comments section, writing, “wait i thought y’all were stronger than ever?”
“We were. S–t happens. It’s called life- try it sometime. One day at a time,” she replied sassily to the user.
According to multiple outlets, the user was talking about Dorit, 47 remarking on the most recent RHOBH reunion that she and PK were “doing better than ever” after PK, 56, quit drinking.
“That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be,” she claimed during the reunion episode in January.
However, Dorit did question the couple’s future earlier in the season, and confessed to “moments where I worry, ‘Will we be able to stay together?’”
“No matter how hard I try, it feels like he’s never gonna take me seriously and be as present as I need him to be when I need him, and maybe he’ll never change, but do I have to accept that he won’t? Can I? I don’t know,” she said on another episode.
