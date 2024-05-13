Tom Brady celebrated Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day

Tom Brady on Mother's Day

Tom Brady celebrated the motherhood of his exes and mothers of his children, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in a social media tribute on Mother’s Day.



The NFL champion took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day, Sunday, with a heartwarming tribute to all the women in his life that are mothers, including his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love," Brady, 46, wrote in the caption of the post.

In the beginning, Brady’s post had a throwback picture of his mother, Galynn Brady, posing with his daughter, Vivian, followed by snaps of Brady posing with his sisters and their children.

The carousel also had a photo of him and Moynahan posing with their 16-year-old son, Jack. Brady concluded his post with a photo of Bündchen horse-riding with their children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Brady and Bündchen called it quits to their 13-year marriage in 2022, on the other hand, the NFL star was first linked to Moynahan in 2004, and both broke up three years later in December 2006.