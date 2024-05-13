Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper attend Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Show together

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper attend Taylor Swift concert together

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seem to be spending the best quality time together with the finest music.



As seen in footage circulating social media, Hadid, 29, and Cooper, 49 were seen together at Swift’s Sunday, May 12, concert, having fun at the private box inside the La Défense Arena.

The in-love-pair moved to the music and danced to Swift’s best and latest hits, with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce by their side.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, who have been dating since summer 2023, have been out on double dates with Hadid and Cooper before too.

Both couples went on a getaway vacation in California for Hadid’s birthday last month.

The news of the getaway was shared by Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, who broke it during her appearance at the QVC’s Age of Possibility Summit in Las Vegas, where Cooper was present for his well known Philly cheesesteaks.

“Travis told me you were going to be here,” Donna told Cooper via People.

Despite not discussing their relationship in public, Hadid and Cooper have been connected since October 2023.

Although their relationship was initially informal, it eventually grew more serious. Hadid and Cooper linked over parenting despite their 20-year age difference.

Cooper co-parents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex-Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares daughter Khai, 3, with her ex-Zayn Malik.