‘The Cleaning Lady’ renewed for Season 4 despite leadership change

Crime drama, The Cleaning Lady, will be returning for a fourth season on Fox, despite its showrunners stepping down.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the studio will renew the show even though they are on a hunt for new showrunners.

According to the sources cited by the outlet, the leadership will be changing for new season as Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw will not be continuing as executive producers and showrunners.

Kwok, who developed the series, will continue as an executive consultant and will focus on the new programme development with Warner Bros. Television.

“The search for a new showrunner is said to be under way, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks,” the insider revealed.

The show is based off of the original Argentinian series, which revolves around Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon who is currently working and living in Las Vegas on an expired visa with her five-year-old son Luca.

Thony works as a cleaning lady alongside her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan). After witnessing a murder, Thony is offered a job both as a cleaner and a doctor within a criminal organisation that pays her well enough to support her family.

As a result, Thony begins living a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning up crime scenes and evading the law.