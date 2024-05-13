Shania Twain addresses Jon Bon Jovi’s spirit sister comment

Shania Twain reacts to Jon Bon Jovi calling her spirit sister comment

Shania Twain has recently addressed Jon Bon Jovi’s spirit sister comment as she helped him through his vocal cord issues.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Shania reacted to spirit sister remark, saying, “It just warms my heart.”

“It is a very special bond because there are very few singers that have ever had this nerve damage,” stated the 58-year-old.

Shania continued, “It's not a typical singer's issue.”

In his new Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Bon Jovi discussed about experiencing issues with his vocal cords around 2015.

Earlier in 2018, the Bad Medicine crooner turned to Shania for advice, knowing that she had a vocal fold medialization procedure.

“I didn't ask John how his [vocal cords] were damaged. We just discussed my process,” she explained.

The songstress mentioned, “I shared my experience with him, and before he took the plunge, I just shared the best I could without influencing him in any way.”

“I didn't get deep like that. We got personal about it, but I didn't ask for the real details,” dished Shania.

The singer pointed out, “I can only share mine with you anyway. There would've been no way for me to ever maintain a single career with that damage, and the nerves don't repair.”

“You can do so much to compensate the physiology, and I did do that for a year,” she noted.

Shania told the outlet that she healed from vocal issues, adding “I say, look on the bright side and follow that. Just keep following the light. Don't go anywhere dark. It's not worth it.”