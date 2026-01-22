Brooklyn Beckham’s statement gets run over: ‘You wouldn’t have any of this yourself’

Brooklyn Beckham gets thrown into the same section as Prince Harry because he deserves what he got from his parents

The son of Victoria and David Beckham, who just yesterday finally broke his silence on the family feud that has been dominating headlines for months at this point.

His revelations revealed shocking insights, about the wedding, the dress debacle where his wife Nicola was accused of not wearing a Victoria Beckham exclusive, as well as the demands made against him.

At the time he said, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Now, with the other side finally having spoken and Victoria being dubbed ‘controlling’ and ‘inappropriate’ over her dance with Brookyln on his wedding day to Nicola Peltz, sources admit Prince Harry felt “very empathetic and very king to them both.”

But royal expert Robert Jobson calls the duo “whimpish” while speaking to Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

In his eyes, “I mean you don’t know, if they read the magazines, which I’m sure Brooklyn Beckham must do – although I mean surely he’s got better things to do with his time,” but “it’s very wimpish but it was both – I mean you think what on earth are they moaning about?”

After all, “they’ve been given everything by their parents, both of these guys, and they’re and they you know they’ve been given a great privileged start. I’m sure if Brooklyn Beckham had been the son of an electrician from East London. He wouldn’t be marrying this multi-billionaire woman.”

“The real reality is it’s very poor show, anybody who trashes their own family publicly deserves what they get,” he went on to say as well before offering more of his opinion and added, “I think it’s awful and if they expect there to be trust and reconciliation afterwards – good luck. I don’t think anybody would trust them either of them.”