'Percy Jackson' star feels relieved after season two finale

Walker Scobell says 'pressure' is off my shoulders after 'Percy Jackson' S2 finale

The finale of season two delivers a shocking ending that fans of Percy Jackson, a fantasy series on Disney+, were not expecting at all.



But Walker Scobell, who stars as Percy Jackson, says he is at relief after the finale. I definitely feel a good amount of pressure being lifted off my shoulders," the actor tells The Wrap.

However, there is season three, whose few details he must guard as he did in season two. "But at the same time, it’s like you said, Season 3 is an entirely — but you know what?"

But it won't be a heavy task, says the actor, given that season three will draw most from Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

"I guess I’m lucky, because — or, not lucky, but Season 3, what we’re doing is basically the book. Because it’s written almost perfectly for an adaptation."

Elsewhere in the interview, Scobell also weighs in on his scene with Sally Jackson, played by Virginia Kull, in the finale.

"It’s interesting, when I read it originally I didn’t imagine it like that. I imagined it more of like, ‘No, you’re staying here,’ like taking charge, you know?"

Sally Jackson is the mom of Percy Jackson

"And then I got there, and it’s interesting how different things can be read from so many different people. I got there, and it was so different than what I imagined," he continues.

"I didn’t even realize it, and so it kind of dropped me into it, made me more focused, in a way, because I didn’t know what to expect. And I feel like I do my best when I’m kind of taken off guard. I know that sounds weird, but I don’t know how to explain it."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+.