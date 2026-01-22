Why Blake Lively claims 'It Ends With Us' 'nearly killed' her?

Blake Lively has apparently said making of It Ends with Us “nearly killed” her, a new unsealed legal filing revealed.

Ahead of the January 22 court summary, the court records showed Lively's alleged text messages to the film's author, pal Taylor Swift and even her email chats with fellow actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The explosive text exchanges revealed Swift allegedly calling Lively's costar Justin Baldoni a "b****" while Lively claimed the actor "smeared" her, in another chat with author Colleen Hoover.

Now, in another alleged email exchange with Damon, which began with thanking him for considering watching It Ends With Us, the Gossip alum allegedly wrote that “this movie nearly killed" her.

“The director/costar/producer/financier/head of the studio (yes all one person) had zero experience, but the good news is he also has no taste and an enormous ego, but only because he’s in a cult and believes he’s our century’s prophet. I wish even one of these things was hyperbole," she apparently said of Baldoni.

“I told him on day one (after so much s*** had already gone down). ‘I don’t need anything from you. I don’t need you to guide me or to make me feel good. I’ve got me. All I need from you is, I just need you to not make me feel like s***. That’s it. I’ve got the rest.’ And that became true,” she continued to write.

“What I didn’t anticipate was having to do everything in this movie. I rewrote the entire script. I directed every actor," Lively claimed.

Barroso, a producer, was also part of the group chat, responded by saying she was "so sorry" for Lively's experience. Then Damon replied.

“We’ll give you any help we can. And if this experience hasn’t totally destroyed your soul, Blake, you should come direct your next movie at Artists Equity,” he said, referring to his production company. “We’re kind of like a cult but a really nice one.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing his work," Damon apparently said of Baldoni's work.

For those unversed, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni back in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni's $400 million countersuit was dismissed by the court in August 2025.

Lively's lawsuit is all set to begin in May.