Victoria Beckham supports youngest son in first move since Brooklyn's rebellion

Victoria Beckham on Wednesday took to Instagram for the first time since her son Brookline Beckham slammed her and his dad, David Beckham, in a social media post.

She used her Instagram story to support her third son Cruz Beckham who had asked people to attend his performance in March.

"Hello world. The Courtyard Theatre on Friday 27th March! tickets are live on the link in by bio! there mayyyy be some new music out by then too x," Cruz wrote in his Instagram.

Sharing his post to her Instagram story, Victoria wrote "Wow!"

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Monday said he did not want to reconcile with his parents after a family rift he described in a lengthy post on social media.

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote in a post to his 16.2 million Instagram followers.

"I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn is the eldest son of the former England football captain, David and his fashion designer and former pop star wife, Victoria.

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.