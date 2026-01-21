Petition against Blake Lively PGA letter gains traction after texts with Taylor Swift revealed

Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath's letter of recommendation to the Producers Guild of America (PGA) on Blake Lively's behalf is once again in the spotlight after a judge unsealed documents containing texts messages between the actress and her friend Taylor Swift.

According to some industry experts, the PGA producer credit reportedly affects prestige and awards eligibility like Oscars and Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift

During the court battle between Lively and Baldoni, internal communication suggested the letter was allegedly written under duress.

The PGA letter and communication about it became evidence in the case and it was referred to in filings and motions as part of allegations about how Blake Lively handled credit and creative control on "It Ends with US."

A petition on change.org seeking to "Rescind Blake Lively's PGA Credit from the Movie, It Ends with US" has received nearly 2000 signatures and the number of verified signatures on the online petition has started increasing after the content of Lively and Taylor's texts was made public.

Below is the full text of the petition:

"Justin Baldoni, a committed visionary, has worked tirelessly to bring It Ends With Us to life, a project deeply meaningful to him. From securing the rights to leading every stage of development, he has been the true driving force behind this adaptation. His dedication, passion, and leadership have been the foundation of this film’s journey.

However, a serious misstep occurred when Blake Lively was credited with a Produced By honor, an accolade she has not rightfully earned. This unjust recognition not only diminishes Baldoni’s immense contributions but also highlights a troubling trend in the industry: rewarding influence over genuine effort. Rather than celebrating those who shape and build a project, it wrongly attributes success to individuals who seek personal gain, even at the cost of undermining others.

Allowing such a falsity to persist damages the integrity of filmmaking and disrespects the very essence of what it means to be a producer. It is imperative to reassess this decision and uphold the standards that the Producers Guild of America represents. We urge the PGA to reevaluate their criteria and revoke Blake Lively’s Produced By credit on It Ends With Us.

This is not just about one film ! It is about protecting the sanctity of recognizing true contributions and ensuring that every credit awarded is a reflection of earned merit, not misplaced privilege. Stand with us in demanding justice and fairness in filmmaking. Sign the petition to restore integrity to an industry built on hard work, not favoritism."



