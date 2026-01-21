Meghan Trainor reveals why surrogacy was the 'safest' choice

Meghan Trainor is celebrating motherhood as she recently welcomed her third baby via surrogate.

The 32-year-old singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, became parents of a daughter, Mikey Moon, on Sunday, January 18.

In a recent chat with People, the Still Don't Care hitmaker is sharing her journey of becoming a mother third time.

The newly minted mom revealed that in order to expand her family, surrogacy was not something they were seeking first but their doctors recommended it to her as the safest option.

"It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," Trainor revealed to the outlet.

Now, Trainor is expressing her gratitude for choosing the way.

"We are forever grateful for that option," she added.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and her actor husband Sarbara, are already parents to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

She further articulated her thoughts on surrogacy, calling it a "beautiful way to build a family."

It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork. Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid," Trainor shared.