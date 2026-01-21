Jelly Roll reveals how weight loss changed him as a dad: 'Whole different human'

Jelly Roll reveals how weight loss changed him as dad: A 'whole different human'

Jelly Roll dishing on how losing 300 lbs has improved his bond with his kids.

The 41-year-old country star, who has been on a fitness journey for more than a year, opened up about the positive impact of his weight loss journey, noting that it not only improved his physical health but also helped him become a more "present" father.

"I’ve gotten closer to God. I've gotten closer to myself. I'm a better father. I'm more present with my children," he told Extra after the live premiere of Netflix's Star Search.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, also revealed that he is coaching his son's basketball team this year.

"They're kids, like I'm not coaching like a competitive team or anything here, but ... I just feel physically better, and I feel like I can physically do [things]," Jelly Roll continued.

"Dude, when you're 550 lbs, you wonder if they have a seat big enough for you, you know what I mean? You definitely don't think about trying to coach a team. You wonder if there's a bench you can sit on, you know?"

"So, it's like for God to just even make that big of a difference [and] to have the weight off ... I'm a whole different human," he added.

Jelly Roll is the father of two kids, daughter Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, whom he shared with ex partner. He is currently married to wife Bunnie Xo.