Photo: Dove Cameron opens up about her latest gig alongside Avan Jogia

Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia ooze sizzling chemistry in the trailer of 56 Days.

According to the latest report from PEOPLE Magazine, Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in a dangerously intense love story in the upcoming thriller series.

In the newly released trailer, viewers can immediately sense the undeniable spark between Ciara and Oliver.

However, it quickly becomes clear that their connection goes beyond simple attraction, and hinted at darker emotions simmering beneath the surface.

The project is set to premiere on February 18, 2025, and follows Ciara, played by Dove Cameron, and Oliver, Avan Jogia, who “fall for each other fast and dangerously hard.”

However, their whirlwind romance comes to an end with one of them dead just 56 days later.

Opening up to PEOPLE Magazine, Cameron explained that the emotional circumstances surrounding her character played a major role in shaping their on-screen chemistry.

She began by sharing that their characters' “shared isolation really helped inform our performances.”

The outlet describes Ciara and Oliver as “two deeply lonely people who are not just attracted to each other, but trauma-bonded.”

Cameron echoed that sentiment, adding, “Their romance is a chemical reaction fueled by obsession and the hope of being understood, so the speed and intensity of their relationship felt emotionally truthful to play together on screen.”

Praising the pairing, series creators Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Ushe also noted, “Their chemistry leaps off the screen — and it doesn't hurt that they’re two of the best-looking humans on the planet.”