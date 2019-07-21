Chris Hemsworth ecstatic as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ dethrones ‘Avatar’

After ‘Avatar’ dominated box office for 10 years, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has officially surpassed the sci-fi epic to become the biggest movie in history and the star cast is more than ecstatic.



Chris Hemsworth, who embodied the character of ‘Thor’ turned to his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Marvel fans for helping the film reach the feat.

“Thank you to all the fans around the world that lifted Avengers Endgame to historic heights making it the top-grossing film of all time !!” he said.

Just over a month ago, fans conceded defeat to James Cameron’s 2009 ‘Avatar’.



According to Deadline, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has surpassed the James Cameron-directorial $2.7 billion worldwide box collection.

Russo Brothers took to social media and thanked their fans.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ already has other achievements – including the biggest global opening of all time at $1.22 billion when it was released in April, breaking the record of 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.