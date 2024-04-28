Prince William gives interesting statement about choosing Princess Kate as life partner

The Prince and Princess of Wales married in 2011 after nearly a decade of dating

Prince William and Princess Kate are establishing a "secure family" environment for their young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a royal historian has claimed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales married in 2011 after nearly a decade of dating.

The couple now shares three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, six.

Kate, 42, is passionate about providing a stable family home for her three children, especially due to her work in the early years.

Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain how Kate's parenting tactics will be viewed as a "positive thing".

She said: "The Princess of Wales does a lot of things behind the scenes with meetings, education and other charities.

"We just don't see the bread-and-butter engagements.

"What I think is in the future, it'll be looked upon as a positive thing.

“Harry and William were brought up in a broken home. After the separation, they saw their parents only 40 days a year each because of school and other things.

"Diana was coming back to bring the boys to school because they’d been with their father.

"And of course, Charles did his very best once Diana died. He spent more time with them.

"It was a different generation than how he and his siblings were raised."

The royal historian added that Prince William has learnt from his parents' mistakes in his choice of Princess Kate.

Koenig explained: "William has taken it one step further that he recognises the importance of having married someone who comes from a very stable family, that it is important to give the children what they need, and that they will be far better for it as adult royals."

In the couple's engagement interview, Prince William confirmed he wanted to learn from the mistakes of his parents.

He said: “I wanted to give her a chance to see in and back out if she needed to before it all got too much. I’m trying to learn from the past. I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side.”