Princess Lilibet not included in Meghan Markle's ‘trilogy jewel’

Princess Lilibet was omitted from Meghan Markle's demonstration of her "connection" to Prince Harry and Prince Archie, a commentator exclusively told GB News.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Florida two weeks ago to attend Prince Harry's Sentebale charity polo competition.

According to a style expert, Meghan wore an impressive array of jewellery.



James Harris, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake spoke exclusively to GB News to explain.

He said: “Meghan’s trilogy engagement ring, wedding band and eternity rings are her jewellery staples."

According to the expert, the eternity ring, which Harry reportedly gifted Meghan in 2019, pays tribute to the duchess's family members.

However, Princess Lilibet, who was born in 2021, is not represented in the "trilogy jewel".

Harris added: "Her diamond eternity ring is said to feature the birthstones of Meghan (a green peridot), Prince Archie (a green emerald), and Harry (a blue sapphire).