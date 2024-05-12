Stacey Solomon's co-star offers insight into Loose Women's future

Stacey Solomon's future on TV show Loose Women was revealed

Stacey Solomon’s future on the TV show Loose Women was recently revealed by one of her co-stars.

The 34-year-old panelist, who stepped back from the ITV daytime show eighteen months prior to giving birth to her daughter Belle, will not be returning as a regular panelist anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Stacey’s Loose Women 66-year-old co-star Linda Robson revealed that Solomon is “too busy.”

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the Birds Of A Feather legend said: "She’s not going to be a regular anymore? I don’t think so, but you never know. I would love her to come back, she’s a really good Loose Woman - she’s really honest. But I think she’s got too much on.”

"She’s got her own series and her and Joe are out in their little house. She’s still really welcome but she’s just so busy,” she added.

Stacey, who embarked on an extended break from the show in December 2022, first joined the Loose Women panel in 2016.

She quickly rose to fame after becoming favourite among fans.

For the unversed, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash’s youngest child Belle arrived two months later.