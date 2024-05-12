Cindy Crawford talks out-earning her parents as a teen: 'I was the big fish'

Cindy Crawford says she was the 'big fish' in her family

Cindy Crawford recently revealed that she was making more money than her parents by the time she was eighteen years old.

Speaking exclusively to Christy Turlington Burns and Kelly Corrigan on their new five-part podcast series, Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother on Saturday, May 11, the 58-year-model recalled: “I started modeling in Chicago, and in Chicago, it’s a small pond, so I was the big fish pretty quickly there."

“And I was making more money than my parents made, more money than they could ever have dreamed of," she boasted.

She also admitted to reaching the targeted stipend “quickly, within a year” of starting out.

The host then asked Crawford to talk about the aftermath of making more money than her parents at such an early age.

To which the model quickly responded that she became “the son in a weird way".

Offering insight into her family with two sisters and a brother, who died when he was three years old, Cindy said: “I was able to help where I could," however clarified: “My sisters do not have expectations."