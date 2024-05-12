 
Sunday May 12, 2024
Prince Harry reunited with his uncle in London earlier this week

By Web Desk
May 12, 2024
Lip reader decodes Prince Harry’s ‘controversial’ chat with Princess Diana’s brother 

Prince Harry squeezed in a short conversation with his uncle Charles Spencer while greeting him at the Invictus Games event earlier this week.

The Duke of Sussex and Princess Diana’s brother had a sweet reunion at St Paul’s Cathedral where the former attended a service to mark 10th anniversary of the sporting event.

A lip reader has broken down the interaction between the duo, who chatted up for a brief moment before Harry delivered his speech.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jeremy Freeman claimed the Spare author kicked off the conversation by asking: "What's the craic uncle?"

Charles’ response couldn’t be made out due to his back facing the camera, but then Harry made another comment, saying: “That would, wouldn’t it?”

Another response from the Earl prompts Harry to add: “100%, it’s controversial,” according to the expert.

The prince went on to make a series of cryptic remarks, including, "It's not going to stop now… We're together, course/cause it's a struggle. And to think how bad Andrew's was..."

The exact context of the conversation is unclear.

For the unversed, the Invictus Games mogul visited his homeland for a whistlestop tour to celebrate a decade of the sports for the injured veterans earlier this week.