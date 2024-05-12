Richi Lake Peacock divulges fate of daytime TV show years after axe

Richi Lake offers an inside scoop on program

Ricki Lake recently offered an insight into her future on Daytime TV.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, May 10, the former talk show reflected on her Richi Lake program.

She said: “I did it. I lived it. I’m really proud of the show I did back then," adding, "I don’t know — I’m happy to be a guest.”

This response came after she was asked if Lake would be interested in another talk show.

She quipped: “Probably never”.

The hit show Ricki Lake featured guests, getting makeovers as per themes from 1993 to 2004.

Despite making comeback to daytime TV in 2012 with The Ricki Lake Show, it was canceled only after one season.

Meanwhile, Lake told on the Friday’s episode of the talk show Sherri that she’s experiencing a “really, really happy, joyful time” in her life.

Speaking of her marriage to Ross Burningham, she said: “We’ve both had a lot of evolving and growth. We’ve gone through a lot. We appreciate each other.”

She further said they are the "happiest people in our 50s you’ve ever met in your life.”