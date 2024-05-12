Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo breaks trophy minutes after crowning

Nemo from Switzerland was crowned as the winner of Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 winner from Switzerland, Nemo Mettler, accidentally broke the coveted trophy mere minutes after receiving the glass microphone.



According to Daily Mail, the 24-year-old first ever non-binary winner of the competition claimed his award from 2023 winner Loreen from Sweden before the singer stepped on the stage for final performance.

Moments before rocking the crowd with the winning vocals, Nemo dropped to knees and excitedly waved the trophy in the air as they sat down on the stage.

However, when attempting to rise, they accidentally slammed the trophy onto the stage to maintain balance. When the Swiss finally stood up, half of the trophy remained on the stage while they grabbed the other half firmly.

Interestingly, the glass award was broken exactly 30 seconds after Graham Norton show’s presenter jokingly warned the winner, "Dont break the trophy."

Additionally, with the song The Code, the singer bagged 365 points from the juries and 226 from the public that makes a total of 581 points.

Meanwhile, Croatia and Ukraine finished in second and third place respectively. Baby Lasagna from Croatia amassed 547 points with Rim Tim Tagi Dim, while Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil from Ukraine ended up getting 453 points with their song Teresa & Maria.