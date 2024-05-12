Victoria, David Beckham takes in glory of Aurora Borealis spectacle together

Victoria and David Beckham offer glimpses into Northern lights

Victoria and David Beckham recently took to their respective social media platforms to offer glimpses into the Northern lights.

The couple, who caught sight of the aurora as it came through in the U.K. on Friday, May 10, shared their reactions via Instagram Stories.

Victoria posted an aesthetic photo of her 49-year-old husband David, marveling at the purple-pink sky.

Standing on a stony path outdoors, the former English football player gazed up at the sky, outstretching his arms.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories: “Aurora borealis #northernlights.”

In addition, the Spice Girls alum posted a close-up photo of the sky, noting: “This is incredible.”

Meanwhile, David shared his reaction to the incredible sight, posting a zoomed-in picture on his Instagram Stories of the Northern Lights.

He posted the shades of bright pink, purple, and blue alongside a caption that read: “Wow no filter.”

This came a week after Victoria dropped a carousel of photos, featuring Beckham’s 49th birthday celebration on May 2.

She wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together. You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so, so much xxxxx.”