Queen Camilla kept King Charles 'in check' as Harry attended church service

Queen Camilla has been a strong pillar of support for King Charles in the wake of his battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch was accompanied by his Queen Consort as he hosted first garden party in Buckingham Palace for 8,000 people.

It was on the same day as Prince Harry attended Thanksgiving service to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral only miles away.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Angela Levin claimed the King was his best self as he reveled among public at the party.

However, he was subtly being maneuvered against getting too comfortable with the crowd by Camilla due to precautions amid cancer battle.

"Often he tries to get through everyone, but he didn't this time. I was pleased to know he was desperate to, and she kept slightly pushing on his back when it was time to go, and I thought she was so subtle about it,” she explained.

"There was no pulling, no holding hands and dragging him, just a little tap and he moved on. It was very sweet. It was very, very sweet.”

"And I hope that he will continue to get well and better and that he can enjoy it,” Levin continued.

"She does it all very subtly, she's working incredibly hard. Every day there's something she's doing, because I think she wants to keep the motivation there,” she added.