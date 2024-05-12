King Charles' pal echoes late Queen's comments to defend against Harry claims

King Charles' pal echoes late Queen's comments to defend monarch

Friends of King Charles pull out all stops to defend the ailing monarch from claims he snubbed a meeting from Prince Harry during his UK visit.

In a recent report for The Times, royal author Roya Nikkhah was able to get an insight on nitty-gritty details of the axed reunion between the father-son duo.

They claimed the King in fact offered the Spare author to stay in a royal residence on his trip, however, the latter chose hotel instead.

The friend also refuted speculations that he “refused” to see his son due to his busy schedule, taking a page out of late Queen Elizabeth II’s famous words following the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview.

“While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery,” they explained to the outlet, “the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the late Queen after Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly accused the royals of racism during the 2021 interview.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” she said at the time.

It has since been alleged that it was Kate Middleton who pushed forward the statement in a bid to be diplomatic in their response.