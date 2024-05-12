 
Sunday May 12, 2024
Demi Lovato and Jutes are dating since 2022

By Web Desk
May 12, 2024
Demi Lovato enjoys date night with fiancé Jutes in sultry outfit

Over the weekend, Demi Lovato posted numerous pictures on Instagram. The 31-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with her fiancé Jutes. 

The Let It Go crooner was dressed in a black leather bustier and wide-legged trousers while Jutes wore a black slim jacket over a more relaxed shirt and formal black trousers, matching Demi's outfit.

The singer also wore a black double-breasted blazer over her shoulders and carried a black handbag.

Additionally, the Cool for the Summer singer shared another mirror selfie, this time in her bathroom, standing in front of an ornately framed mirror with 25 colourful Post-It notes with motivational quotes written on them.

Demi cheekily captioned the photo: "I can't think of a caption."

"Hello Gorge," one post-it read, while another proclaimed "you are fire," and a third said, "Love you."

Before leaving for the evening, Demi gave her fans a preview of their final appearance in the third mirror selfie.

On a dinner date in Los Angeles late last month, Demi celebrated her fiancé Jutes' 32nd birthday.

To commemorate their future husband's birthday, Demi posted multiple pictures to Instagram.

"My angel, I thank the universe everyday that you exist and that I get to marry you someday. I love you, here’s to another year around the sun together.. happy birthday baby," she wrote.

Late last year, Demi announced her engagement to Jutes, a musician born as Jordan Lutes.

The couple has been dating since 2022.