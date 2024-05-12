Demi Lovato enjoys date night with fiancé Jutes in sultry outfit

Over the weekend, Demi Lovato posted numerous pictures on Instagram. The 31-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with her fiancé Jutes.
The Let It Go crooner was dressed in a black leather bustier and wide-legged trousers while Jutes wore a black slim jacket over a more relaxed shirt and formal black trousers, matching Demi's outfit.
The singer also wore a black double-breasted blazer over her shoulders and carried a black handbag.
Additionally, the Cool for the Summer singer shared another mirror selfie, this time in her bathroom, standing in front of an ornately framed mirror with 25 colourful Post-It notes with motivational quotes written on them.
Demi cheekily captioned the photo: "I can't think of a caption."
"Hello Gorge," one post-it read, while another proclaimed "you are fire," and a third said, "Love you."
Before leaving for the evening, Demi gave her fans a preview of their final appearance in the third mirror selfie.
On a dinner date in Los Angeles late last month, Demi celebrated her fiancé Jutes' 32nd birthday.
To commemorate their future husband's birthday, Demi posted multiple pictures to Instagram.
"My angel, I thank the universe everyday that you exist and that I get to marry you someday. I love you, here’s to another year around the sun together.. happy birthday baby," she wrote.
Late last year, Demi announced her engagement to Jutes, a musician born as Jordan Lutes.
The couple has been dating since 2022.
