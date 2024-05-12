King Charles’ stern message to Prince Harry speaks ‘volumes’ about rift

King Charles seemingly prioritised his role as a monarch rather than a father who longs to see his son, Prince Harry.



While reports suggested that the cancer-stricken King might meet with his son, the Duke of Sussex, following their brief meeting in February, the reunion between father and son never happened.

The once close relationship Charles held with his “darling boy” as now “evaporated,” noted Royal expert Robert Jobson.

In a surprising move, Charles made time for former England football captain, David Beckham, but declined to meet Harry despite his full diary of commitments.

Jobson wrote in The Sun that this move by the monarch speaks “volumes” of how their relationship is in current time.

“The once-warm relationship was reported to have come under strain over claims the Prince refused to see Becks at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Jobson wrote. “Ultimately, Charles’ decision to avoid meeting Harry was not only understandable but arguably prudent too.”

He continued, “It reflects a monarch’s discerning judgment to prioritise public duty over private matters.”

Jobson surmised that Charles is “after all, is not just as a father but the figurehead of a centuries-old institution and the nation.”