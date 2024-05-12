Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warmly welcomed in Lagos amid Nigeria tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Lagos as they enter in the final day of their Nigerian visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted at the airport in Lagos for the third of their trip to Nigeria with a red carpet and a cultural performance by the natives of their acrobatic dance, via People Magazine.
Meghan, who was dressed in a white Carolina Herrera button down paired with a traditional Nigerian skirt gifted to her during their visit to Abuja.
The welcome appeared to be reminiscent of the visit made by Harry’s parents in March 1990 to the country, where they received a similar warm welcome.
Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles arrived in Nigeria at the time at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for an official visit.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are in the country at the invitation of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, the country’s highest-ranking military official.
Prince Harry and Meghan will be visiting the basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and conclude the day at a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.
The national charity dedicated to veterans works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation.
