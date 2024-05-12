Meghan Markle shares meaningful advice on balancing career, motherhood

Meghan Markle opened up about balancing her career alongside raising two children during her trip to Nigeria.



On May 11, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her married life with Prince Harry, building her career and embracing motherhood during a panel discussion focused on Women in Leadership.

As reported by People Magazine, the former working royal compared her life before and after getting married into the royal family.

Meghan said that people often said things like this, "...how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and say that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?"

The entrepreneur shared meaningful advice by saying, "What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago, is going to shift."

Meghan further stated that it was always her dream to be a mother. She added, "And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children."

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry and Meghan are parents to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, who turns 3 next month.