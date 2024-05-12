Al Onorato, casting director for 'Bewitched', passes away at 88

Al Onorato, a prominent talent manager who was responsible for casting for popular TV series such as Bewitched, The Partridge Family, Police Story, and Fantasy Island, as well as representing well-known actors like Kristin Chenoweth and Mark Harmon, has passed away at the age of 88.

He passed away in Los Angeles on April 21, according to his nephew Chris Onorato.

In 1982, Onorato co-founded the Casting Society of America (previously known as the American Society of Casting Directors) alongside Mike Fenton and Joe Reich. The organization recognized his contributions to the industry in 2019 by awarding him the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 1987, Onorato and Jerold Franks won the CSA's Artios Award for best casting for a comedy film for their work on the movie Bagdad Café.

On November 10, 1935, Alfred Louis Onorato was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. He earned his degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and graduated from Hackensack High School.

He began his career as a page at NBC Studios in New York City before working for Universal, CBS, and MGM. He served as the Vice President of Columbia Pictures Television, where he oversaw casting and talent management.

On May 18, the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills will host a celebration of life. Al Onorato is survived by his siblings, Edward, Ronald, and Veronica, as well as sisters-in-law Susan and Helen and brother-in-law Jack.