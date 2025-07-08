Lewis Capaldi shares how therapy helped in rebuilding his career

Lewis Capaldi opened up about how therapy helped him regain his strength after he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2023.

The Someone You Loved crooner in 2023, during his set at Glastonbury suffered from neurological disorder which impacted his ability to perform.

Capaldi shared his two years of therapy experience in an Instagram reel, where he spoke about his mental health and return to music.

In collaboration with BetterHelp, the Scottish singer in the video said, "Therapy has been such a massive part of my last two years, a massive part of the reason I've been able to be a musician again. I feel like if I can be a part of sharing that with other people, why not?"

The Grace singer also shared what he has accepted from the therapy, saying that he will "always be an anxious person."

"I think accepting that that's always going to be there for me is a big thing. It's about how I respond to anxiety," he added. "For me it's accepting that I'm always going to have this stuff there."

In the caption of the post he discussed about the power of therapy, explaining, "Can’t over emphasise how important therapy has been over the last few years in getting me back to a place where I feel ready and able to get on stage again."

He continued, "So it’s an absolute honour to team up with @betterhelp to be giving away 734,000 hours of free therapy for all of you x #BetterHelpPartner."

The 734,000 hours represent a thousand hours for every day since Capaldi had last played on stage, leading up to his set at Glastonbury 2025.

Capaldi after the release of his latest single Survive, is ready to kick off on his Australia and New Zealand arena tour beginning from November 30 to December 17,2025.