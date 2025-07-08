Ben Affleck breaks silence about divorce with Jennifer Lopez: 'Small thing'

Ben Affleck has finally broken his silence on Jennifer Lopez's new relationship with Brett Goldstein, since divorce.

According to a source close to the actor, Affleck said, "I wish him luck... because dating JLo is no small thing." He also warned that Goldstein is "about to be eaten alive by Hurricane JLo," citing the On the Floor hitmaker's demanding nature and impossible standards.

The Air star's comments allegedly leaked to Radar Online. This is also the first time that Affleck has talked about Lopez's life ever since she started dating Goldstein, known for his role in the romantic comedy Office Romance.

The Batman star's statement is not a blessing, but a warning: "Jennifer is demanding, has impossible standards and a lifestyle that not everyone can put up with. I couldn't, and I consider myself a pretty balanced person."

On contrary, the Atlas star seems to be thriving in her new relationship. She has spoken about the importance of self-awareness and not letting relationships define her.

"Being in a relationship does not define me," she said, adding that she feels "more radiant than ever."